Belvedere Trading LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $264,053.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 579,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,054. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.