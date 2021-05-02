Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires 6,200 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC owned 0.07% of TransMedics Group worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $793.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. Equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,182,886.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,818 shares of company stock worth $9,574,295. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

