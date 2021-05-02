Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Decreases By 37.9%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,900 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PULM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

NASDAQ PULM opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.81%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmatrix by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,572,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 578,573 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.