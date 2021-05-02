Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the March 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PESI opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.14. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

