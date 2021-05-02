Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $5.55 on Friday. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKIMF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

