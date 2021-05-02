Analysts Expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce $330.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $331.70 million. Coherent posted sales of $293.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COHR shares. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 14.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 94,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $1,245,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $259.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.23. Coherent has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

