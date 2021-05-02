Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.71%.

In other Natural Alternatives International news, CFO Michael E. Fortin sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $34,398.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,840.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,752 shares of company stock worth $426,193. Insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAII. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

