Short Interest in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Grows By 44.2%

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,340,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the March 31st total of 28,670,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.70, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.