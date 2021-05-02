Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Short Interest Update

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:OFED opened at $23.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. Oconee Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $131.58 million, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Oconee Federal Financial alerts:

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

In related news, EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Oconee Federal Financial worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.