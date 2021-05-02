Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Declines By 30.8%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Aviva has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.7315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

