Short Interest in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Drops By 27.0%

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter worth $1,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 190,186 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 48.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QUMU. Northland Securities began coverage on Qumu in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Qumu stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Qumu has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a market cap of $96.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

