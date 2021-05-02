Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

