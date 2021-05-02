Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,400 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

NYSE KO opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

