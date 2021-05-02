Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Buys 5,400 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment accounts for about 1.7% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in MGIC Investment by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in MGIC Investment by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

