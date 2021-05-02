Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Purchases 22,000 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,395,000 after acquiring an additional 241,625 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,592,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 996,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,621,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 415,314 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE ATEN opened at $8.68 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $667.61 million, a PE ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,926 shares of company stock valued at $186,783 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

