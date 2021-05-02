ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) is Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. ADTRAN accounts for approximately 2.5% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADTN opened at $17.09 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

