Tuttle Tactical Management Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.