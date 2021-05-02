The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Boosted by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 409.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $100.74 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

