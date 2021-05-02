Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.36.

NYSE:URI opened at $319.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.26 and a 12 month high of $341.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.