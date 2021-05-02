Good Life Advisors LLC Has $948,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.49.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,296.01 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,906.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

