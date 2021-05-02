Cwm LLC Purchases 2,507 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $26,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3,995.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.