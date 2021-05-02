Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $108.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.58% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $108,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.