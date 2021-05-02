Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 286,216 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,589,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,216 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.49% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $235,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after buying an additional 3,634,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,219 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,312 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $96.59.

