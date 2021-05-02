Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $144.22 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2,928.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,829,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736,060 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $144,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

