Morgan Stanley Raises M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $180.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.56.

NYSE MTB opened at $157.69 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.36.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

