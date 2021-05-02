Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $325.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $328.82.

NYSE:MCO opened at $326.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $236.32 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after acquiring an additional 413,430 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

