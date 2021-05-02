Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.57.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $120.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.68. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 108,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,156,000 after purchasing an additional 663,363 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,442,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

