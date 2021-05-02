GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) Short Interest Update

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,300 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the March 31st total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on GigCapital2 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:GIX opened at $10.02 on Friday. GigCapital2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

GigCapital2 Company Profile

GigCapital2, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of the provision of patient-centric digital health technologies, and tech-enabled healthcare and related services.

