Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $224.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.