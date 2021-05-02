Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $36.00

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

