Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 44.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Suburban Propane Partners has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

NYSE:SPH opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.33 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $395,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

