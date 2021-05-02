DragonVein Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.55 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $13.55 million and $3.75 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,911.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $983.01 or 0.01727270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.00 or 0.00581598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00064288 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001637 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

