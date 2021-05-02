Aeron Hits Market Cap of $788,163.04 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Aeron has a total market cap of $788,163.04 and $165,571.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aeron has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

