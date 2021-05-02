Numeraire (NMR) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $327.22 million and approximately $12.89 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for about $66.62 or 0.00117064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00069564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $490.86 or 0.00862495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00096208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.92 or 0.08606227 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,592 coins and its circulating supply is 4,911,507 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

