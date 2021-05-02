BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Hits $0.0001

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 83.6% against the U.S. dollar. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $6.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000670 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

