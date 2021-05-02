Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. Oriental Land has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.09 and a beta of 0.06.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

