Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.57.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2,026.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.86.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $73,106.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $427,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,863,903.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,102 shares of company stock valued at $14,333,525. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Trupanion by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Trupanion by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

