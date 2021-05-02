Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

Shares of SHG stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $36.09.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

