Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0026 per share by the bank on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0026.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

ITUB stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

