First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

