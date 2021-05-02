First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.
Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
