The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Announces Earnings Results

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

