Ledyard National Bank Sells 89 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,922 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $508.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.60. The firm has a market cap of $242.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.00 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.