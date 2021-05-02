Ledyard National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $84.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.14.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.