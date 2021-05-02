Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $190.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCA. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $201.06 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $205.58. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,543 shares of company stock worth $65,269,813. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

