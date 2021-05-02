General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $14.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.