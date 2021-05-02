Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 413 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $337.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.64 and a 200-day moving average of $316.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $211.12 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

