Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $772,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after buying an additional 542,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,117,000 after purchasing an additional 262,582 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $75.30.

