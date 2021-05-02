Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 64,301 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 64,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 185,202 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 323,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 193,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TU opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TU. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

