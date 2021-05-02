Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. PPL comprises about 1.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 11.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.4% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 147,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 52.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

