Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

